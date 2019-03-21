Marinela Sarbu
120 vizualizări astăzi, 16:03

Poliţia a fost alertată în jurul orei locale 02:30 după ce un bărbat a spart cu un ciocan ferestrele unei moschei de pe strada Birchfield Road, au anunţat autorităţile.

Poliţiştii au fost alertaţi în legătură cu un incident silmilar în Erdington aproximativ 45 de minute mai târziu, precum şi în suburbiile Aston şi Perry Barr.

Citeşte şi Măsuri pentru prevenirea unui nou atac în Noua Zeelandă: Armele de asalt interzise în toată ţara

Un alt atac a avut loc pe Albert Road la ora 10:00 dimineaţă.

Citeşte şi Instrumente medicale realizate de copii de 12 ani

Secretarul de Stat a numit vandalizarea celor cinci moschei drept „profund îngrijorătoare şi dureroasă”.

Poliţia din comitatul West Midlands a anunţat că urmează să stabilească cauzele producerii incidentelor, iar unităţile antitero se află la faţa locului pentru investigaţii.

Foto: Captură

Citeşte şi Reacţia „măcelarului din Balcani”, după ce a primit ÎNCHISOARE PE VIAŢĂ pentru GENOCID. Radovan Karagici susţine că „s-a sacrificat” pentru sârbi

Citește și:

BREAKING NEWS: GAME OVER! Renunţă la luptă şi recunoaşte totul: ProSport
BREAKING NEWS: GAME OVER! Renunţă la luptă şi recunoaşte...
IMAGINI ŞOCANTE. Copii terorizaţi de o învăţătoare din Capitală care s-a filmat când ţipă la ei | VIDEO Mediafax
IMAGINI ŞOCANTE. Copii terorizaţi de o învăţătoare din...
LOVITURĂ uriaşă de teatru: Emag FUZIONEAZĂ cu liderul din retail din... ZF
LOVITURĂ uriaşă de teatru: Emag FUZIONEAZĂ cu liderul din...
Fenomen ÎNGRIJORĂTOR: jumătate din cupluri, indiferent de vârstă, nu mai fac SEX cu partenerii. Care este motivul? Descopera
Fenomen ÎNGRIJORĂTOR: jumătate din cupluri, indiferent de...
Cum a reuşit o tânără de 23 de ani să strângă suficienţi bani pentru a-şi cumpăra o casă. Este o metodă simplă, la îndemâna tuturor Business Magazin
Cum a reuşit o tânără de 23 de ani să strângă suficienţi...
Fiind ameninţat cu un arc cu săgeţi, un bărbat s-a apărat cu telefonul mobil. Ce s-a întâmplat când săgeata a zburat spre el Go4IT
Fiind ameninţat cu un arc cu săgeţi, un bărbat s-a apărat cu...
ProSport
"Amândouă, c*rvo". Femeia fatală din tenis şi-a arătat...
RAR a lansat aplicaţia gratuită „ISTORIC VEHICUL”. Află tot despre maşina ta sau despre cea pe care vrei s-o cumperi! Promotor
RAR a lansat aplicaţia gratuită „ISTORIC VEHICUL”. Află tot...
Opoziţia şi strada pun la cale o MonitorulApararii
Opoziţia şi strada pun la cale o "primăvară balcanică" ?
Demisii la vârful Asociaţiei Procurorilor din România MonitorulJustitiei
Demisii la vârful Asociaţiei Procurorilor din România