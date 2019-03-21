Poliţia a fost alertată în jurul orei locale 02:30 după ce un bărbat a spart cu un ciocan ferestrele unei moschei de pe strada Birchfield Road, au anunţat autorităţile.

"Mosques and Islamic centres in Birmingham were vandalised overnight"



Contact your local Mosque, arrange a visit and show your support.



This mindless action stems from nothing but ignorance, don't stand by and do nothing, get involved. https://t.co/9oPJwhFjKZ — Relearning Economics (@consbyname) March 21, 2019

Poliţiştii au fost alertaţi în legătură cu un incident silmilar în Erdington aproximativ 45 de minute mai târziu, precum şi în suburbiile Aston şi Perry Barr.

Un alt atac a avut loc pe Albert Road la ora 10:00 dimineaţă.

This is Albert Road mosque (Jamia Masjid Ghousia) that was attacked overnight in the Aston part of Birmingham.



I am here with the trustees and @WMPolice .



I understand from locals 5 mosques were attacked overnight with sledgehammers.



A disgusting attack on places of worship!! pic.twitter.com/F1aoMiEHj8 — Cllr Majid Mahmood 🌹 (@CllrMajid) March 21, 2019

Secretarul de Stat a numit vandalizarea celor cinci moschei drept „profund îngrijorătoare şi dureroasă”.

Poliţia din comitatul West Midlands a anunţat că urmează să stabilească cauzele producerii incidentelor, iar unităţile antitero se află la faţa locului pentru investigaţii.

#Birmingham mosque attacks: CCTV obtained by ⁦@itvnews⁩ appears to show person smashing one of several windows in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/CaLWCBZIHu — Ben Chapman (@BenChapmanITV) March 21, 2019

Foto: Captură