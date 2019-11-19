Bărbatul a îngenuncheat pe placa de surfing cu intenţia de a-i oferi inelul lui Lauren Oiye, în vârstă de 32 de ani, în timp ce îi adresa marea întrebare.
Iniţial, tânăra a crezut că este o glumă, potrivit postării pe care a făcut-o pe Instagram, dar apoi şi-a dat seama că iubitul ei este serios în ceea ce priveşte marea întrebarea astfel încât Lauren s-a arătat a fi foarte entuziasmată şi copleşită.
✨ ✨✨ @chrisberinger, this video is everything! Brilliant and beautiful! • •• Thank you from the bottoms of our hearts and the depths of the ocean floor for recreating this morning and these moments for us! These are memories and stories we will be able to pass down onto our future generations! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 • •• ❤️ @this_garth & @laurenoiyeNov 18, 2019 la 10:59 PST
La doar câteva secunde după, Christopher a scăpat din greşeală inelul în apă.
Însă din fericire, bărbatul folosise o dublură şi păstrase originalul pe ţărm, în siguranţă.
Momentul romantic a fost surprins de mai multe persoane care se aflau în apropierea lor şi i-au fotografiat.
• •• Like everything with us... there is always a good story to accompany. • •• This morning my best friend @this_garth and I went out for a surf. Little did I know he would be asking me to be his partner for life! • •• Story time: we caught a wave together at the surf break we met at and had many of our first dates. I turn back to make sure he was on the wave with me and he was on one knee with a ring box and screamed out “Lauren, I love you! Will you marry me?!” At first I thought it was a joke and then realized it clearly wasn’t. And of course I am beside myself that I get to spend the rest of my life with this man that I LOVE from the depths of my entire being, is a bigger feminist than I am, and makes me laugh everyday and reminds me how simple and beautiful life is. • •• Christopher Garth, I love you and am so grateful the stars aligned and our ancestors that came before us so beautifully orchestrated this for us! Here’s to a lifetime of laughter and keeping things simple and authentic! • •• I said YES 💍 • •• Thank you @tommypierucki @aaronmizu @lisaunderwater @chrisberinger for documenting this incredible event! ❤️🙏🏽❤️Nov 10, 2019 la 4:22 PST
Foto: Pixabay
