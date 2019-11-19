Alexandra Mortu
149 vizualizări astăzi, 13:36

Bărbatul a îngenuncheat pe placa de surfing cu intenţia de a-i oferi inelul lui Lauren Oiye, în vârstă de 32 de ani, în timp ce îi adresa marea întrebare.

Iniţial, tânăra a crezut că este o glumă, potrivit postării pe care a făcut-o pe Instagram, dar apoi şi-a dat seama că iubitul ei este serios în ceea ce priveşte marea întrebarea astfel încât Lauren s-a arătat a fi foarte entuziasmată şi copleşită.

 

 

 

La doar câteva secunde după, Christopher a scăpat din greşeală inelul în apă.

Însă din fericire, bărbatul folosise o dublură şi păstrase originalul pe ţărm, în siguranţă.

Momentul romantic a fost surprins de mai multe persoane care se aflau în apropierea lor şi i-au fotografiat.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

• •• Like everything with us... there is always a good story to accompany. • •• This morning my best friend @this_garth and I went out for a surf. Little did I know he would be asking me to be his partner for life! • •• Story time: we caught a wave together at the surf break we met at and had many of our first dates. I turn back to make sure he was on the wave with me and he was on one knee with a ring box and screamed out “Lauren, I love you! Will you marry me?!” At first I thought it was a joke and then realized it clearly wasn’t. And of course I am beside myself that I get to spend the rest of my life with this man that I LOVE from the depths of my entire being, is a bigger feminist than I am, and makes me laugh everyday and reminds me how simple and beautiful life is. • •• Christopher Garth, I love you and am so grateful the stars aligned and our ancestors that came before us so beautifully orchestrated this for us! Here’s to a lifetime of laughter and keeping things simple and authentic! • •• I said YES 💍 • •• Thank you @tommypierucki @aaronmizu @lisaunderwater @chrisberinger for documenting this incredible event! ❤️🙏🏽❤️

O postare distribuită de Lauren Oiye, LMHC (@laurenoiye) pe

Nov 10, 2019 la 4:22 PST

Foto: Pixabay

 

