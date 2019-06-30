Când avea doar 14 ani, Zack Pinsent şi-a ars ultima pereche de blugi pe care o mai avea şi a început să se îmbrace doar cu haine de epocă, scrie Metro.
Motivul pentru care a luat această decizie este că a descoperit într-o cutie, costumele vechi ale străbunicului său.
Astfel, de 11 ani tânărul poartă numai haine de epocă şi a atras mii de fani pe reţelele de socializare. „Când aveam 14 ani, am luat o decizie simbolică. Să îmi ard singura pereche de blugi. Îmi place mult ceea ce fac şi o fac nimai pentru propriul meu amuzament. Nu mă mai pot îmbrăca altfel acum, este ceea ce îmi place”, a mărturisit Zack.
Totodată, tânărul susţine că doar îmbrăcându-se aşa se simte bine în secolul 21.
Având în vedere că astfel de haine nu sunt uşor de găsit, acesta s-a hotărât că trebuie să îşi facă singur articolele vestimentare.
Zack spune că mai sunt oameni care se holbează la el pe stradă, dar majoritatea persoanelor reacţionează pozitiv.
Foto: Zack Pinsent/ Instagram
