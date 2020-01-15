Filmul al cărui director de imagine este Mihai Mălaimare Jr. îl are ca personaj principal pe un băieţel german, care află că mama sa ascunde o fată de origine evreică în mansarda casei, în timpul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial.



Producţia îl parodiază acid pe Adolf Hitler şi i-a adus românului Mihai Mălaimare Jr. premiul pentru cel mai bun director de imagine la gala Hollywood Film Awards de la Los Angeles.



NOMINALIZĂRI OSCAR 2020



Cel mai bun film



1917 (Universal)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)



Actor în rol principal



Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)



Actriţă în rol principal



Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)



Actriţă în rol secundar



Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)



Actor în rol secundar



Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)



Regizor



Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)



Scenariu adaptat



The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)



Scenariu original



1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)



Film străin



Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Macedonia)

Les Miserables (Franţa)

Pain and Glory (Spania)

Parasite (Coreea de Sud)



Design de producţie



1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite



Montaj de film



Ford vs. Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)



Cinematografie (regie de imagine)



1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)



Efecte vizuale



1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Costume



Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women



Machiaj şi coafură



Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917



Mixaj de sunet



1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Montaj de sunet



1917

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Coloană sonoră



1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Scurtmetraj de animaţie



Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister



Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie



How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dean DeBlois)

I Lost My Body (Jeremy Clapin)

Klaus (Sergio Pablos)

Missing Link (Chris Butler)

Toy Story 4 (Josh Cooley)



Scurtmetraj Live-Action



Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister



Documentar lungmetraj



American Factory (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (Neon)



Scurtmetraj documentar



In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St.Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha



Cântec original



„I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – „Toy Story 4”

„I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – „Rocketman”

„I’m Standing With You” – „Breakthrough”

„Into the Unknown” – „Frozen 2”

„Stand Up” – „Harriet”

Foto: Captură YouTube.com