Filmul al cărui director de imagine este Mihai Mălaimare Jr. îl are ca personaj principal pe un băieţel german, care află că mama sa ascunde o fată de origine evreică în mansarda casei, în timpul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial.

Producţia îl parodiază acid pe Adolf Hitler şi i-a adus românului Mihai Mălaimare Jr. premiul pentru cel mai bun director de imagine la gala Hollywood Film Awards de la Los Angeles.

NOMINALIZĂRI OSCAR 2020

Cel mai bun film

1917 (Universal)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)

Actor în rol principal

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actriţă în rol principal

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Actriţă în rol secundar

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Actor în rol secundar

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Regizor

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Scenariu adaptat

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Scenariu original

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

Film străin

Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Macedonia)
Les Miserables (Franţa)
Pain and Glory (Spania)
Parasite (Coreea de Sud)

Design de producţie

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Montaj de film

Ford vs. Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Cinematografie (regie de imagine)

1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Efecte vizuale

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume

Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women

Machiaj şi coafură

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Mixaj de sunet

1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Montaj de sunet

1917
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Coloană sonoră

1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Scurtmetraj de animaţie

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dean DeBlois)
I Lost My Body (Jeremy Clapin)
Klaus (Sergio Pablos)
Missing Link (Chris Butler)
Toy Story 4 (Josh Cooley)

Scurtmetraj Live-Action

Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Documentar lungmetraj

American Factory (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon)

Scurtmetraj documentar

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St.Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Cântec original

„I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – „Toy Story 4”
„I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – „Rocketman”
„I’m Standing With You” – „Breakthrough”
„Into the Unknown” – „Frozen 2”
„Stand Up” – „Harriet”

Foto: Captură YouTube.com

