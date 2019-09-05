Abia când a devenit mamă, femeia s-a hotărât să facă o schimbare radicală în viaţa ei.
Însă înainte de a face acest pas, dependenţa de sex făcea parte din rutina ei zilnică. În fiecare săptămână se întâlnea cu străini pentru o partidă de-o seară.Laurie a mărturisit că şi-a pierdut virginitatea la vârsta de 12 ani iar la un an distanhţa a avut şi primul iubit.
Deşi era o tânără adolescentă la acea vârstă, se pare că sexualitatea ei s-a dezvoltat foarte repede.„Eram minoră, deci era ceva greşit - dar ştiam de la o vârstă mică faptul că sunt o persoană cu o sexualitate mare. Îmi plăceau şi fetele şi băieţii (un lucru pe care mulţi dependenţi de sex îl au în comun) şi aşteptam cu nerăbdare să îmi dau întâlniri”, a mărturisit aceasta.
Totuşi, plăcerea sexuală s-a transformat în dependeţă în jurul vârstei de 20 de ani.Tânăra de atunci îşi petrecea nopţile în cluburi pentru sex iar uneori avea şi 6 parteneri într-o noapte.
La început, astfel de ieşiri îi mulţumeau apetitul sexual, dar treptat şi-a dat seama că nu îi sunt de ajuns.Ulterior, a început să îşi dea întâlniri cu necunoscuţi doar pentru a face sex. Iniţial îi aborda pe Instagram, apoi îi invita acasă la ea.
Aceasta mărsturit că de-a lungul timupului a avut între 100 şi 200 de parteneri.
Se pare că apetitul sexual i-a afectat relaţiie serioase în care era implicată, inclusiv pe cea cu tatăl copilului ei. Cei doi se certau de multe ori din cauza sexului.
Totuşi, dependenţa i-a pus viaţa în pericol atunci când doi dintre parteneri au început să o urmărească.După ce a devenit mama lui Henry, Laurie şi-a dat seama că trebuie să facă o schimbare în viaţa ei şi să îţi contrecentreze toată atenţia asupra lui, nu asupra sexului.
„Copilul meu era fix în faţa mea, dar eu eram obsedată de sex şi de găsitul unor parteneri şi nu îl mai prioritizam pe el”, a povestit Laurie.
Ulterior, aceasta s-a înscris într-un program special pentru dependenţii de sex şi a participat la întâlniri frecvente cu alţi dependenţi.
În prezent, femeia este celibatară de 4 luni şi a mărturisit că viaţa ei s-a schimbat foarte mult, mai ales în ceea c epriveşte relaţia cu fiul ei, pe care ăl prioritizează în totalitate.
