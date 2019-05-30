The #FerrariSF90Stradale is the first, hybrid powertrain #Ferrari sports car to be equipped with 4WD, setting a new benchmark of excellence. Thanks to its internal combustion engine integrated with three electric motors, it goes from 0 to 100km/h in 2.5 sec and from 0 to 200km/h in just 6.7 sec.May 29, 2019 at 10:35am PDT
Extreme on every level: the #FerrariSF90Stradale represents a true paradigm shift with unprecedented performance for a production car. A brilliant encapsulation of the most advanced technologies developed in Maranello, that pay homage to @ScuderiaFerrari’s 90th anniversary. #FerrariMay 29, 2019 at 10:32am PDT
Citește și: