Silvana Chiujdea
64 vizualizări astăzi, 09:01
Modelul 4WD SF90 Stradale este unul sport, dotat cu un motor cu 1.000 de cai putere, special creat pentru Formula 1. Acesta va fi primul model hibrid care va fi produs pe scară largă.
 
Maşina are o autonomie de 25 de kilometri pe energie electrică şi este destinată şoferilor care vor să circule cu Ferrari şi prin oraşele aglomerate, fără să polueze.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The #FerrariSF90Stradale marks a new chapter in #Ferrari history with the introduction of our first series production PHEV delivering 1,000 cv and a maximum speed of 340 km/h.

A post shared by Ferrari (@ferrari) on

May 29, 2019 at 10:29am PDT

 

 

 

 

Citește și:

S-a nenorocit pe viaţă! A vrut să arate ca Arnold, dar e incredibil ce a băgat în corp. Riscă amputări! ProSport
S-a nenorocit pe viaţă! A vrut să arate ca Arnold, dar e...
Imagini de GROAZĂ. Fiul unui magnat rus şi-a UCIS prietenul ca un Mediafax
Imagini de GROAZĂ. Fiul unui magnat rus şi-a UCIS prietenul ca un...
Veşti URIAŞE pentru milioane de români: Angajaţii au parte de o nouă minivacanţă. Când încep zilele libere ZF
Veşti URIAŞE pentru milioane de români: Angajaţii au parte de o...
Cea mai INFLUENTĂ AMANTĂ din istorie. Niciuna nu a avut puterea ei şi nu a FĂCUT ce a făcut ea. DETALII incedibile, descoperite recent Descopera
Cea mai INFLUENTĂ AMANTĂ din istorie. Niciuna nu a avut puterea...
Cum arată cel mai mare aquapark din România. Este şi cea mai mare INVESTIŢIE PUBLICĂ de acest fel din ţară - GALERIE FOTO - VIDEO Business Magazin
Cum arată cel mai mare aquapark din România. Este şi cea mai...
Vindeau DROGURI prin aplicaţii de mobil! Google anunţă INTERZICEREA acestora Go4IT
Vindeau DROGURI prin aplicaţii de mobil! Google anunţă...
S-a nenorocit pe viaţă! A vrut să arate ca Arnold, dar e incredibil ce a băgat în corp. Riscă amputări! ProSport
S-a nenorocit pe viaţă! A vrut să arate ca Arnold, dar e...
Poliţia a surprins un şofer care gonea cu 200 km/oră. E incredibil CE AU DESCOPERIT CÂND L-AU OPRIT!! Promotor
Poliţia a surprins un şofer care gonea cu 200 km/oră. E...
Elicopter militar, prăbuşit! Toţi membrii echipajului au murit MonitorulApararii
Elicopter militar, prăbuşit! Toţi membrii echipajului au murit
COMENTARIU Angela Nicolae - Amintiri din penitenciar cu Mariana Rarinca MonitorulJustitiei
COMENTARIU Angela Nicolae - Amintiri din penitenciar cu Mariana...