Zoe Klopfer, 25 de ani, a spus şi a adus dovezi că fotograful William Francis a spionat-o cu ajutorul unei camere ascunse într-un încărcător de telefon. Modelul a descoperit că a găsit peste 200 de poze şi filmuleţe cu ea şi alte femei în momente inrime, relatează Daily Mail.
Tânăra, vizibil marcată, a povestit că s-a hotărât să dezvăluie incidentul, fiind inspirată de Sunnaya Nash, o altă tânără care a fost şantajată de fotograful Marcus Hyde, care a lucrat cu Kim Kardashian şi Ariana Grande, să-i trimită fotografii goală în schimbul unor şedinţe gratuite.
This is the last video I ever wanted to make or let alone share with the world. But it is important to speak out and I feel like coming forward with my story will help bring awareness to this situation and warn other unknowing women. I made a FULL-VIDEO explaining my story with all the evidence. (LINK IN BIO) #PleaseShare and stop this from happening to others!!! This photographer is William Francis known as “DroneTechFilms” he’s LA, OC, and Miami based. He’s still shooting women and families everyday Nationwide. #DroneTechFilms #OCSkyMedia #StopDroneTechFilmsJul 24, 2019 at 1:55pm PDT
După mărturisirea şocantă a lui Zoe, alte tinere au ieşit în faţă şi au dezvăluit că au trecut prin situaţii similare.
Totodată, tânăra a distribuit un videoclip în care apare fotograful în timp ce instala camera în baia sa.
SHARING MY PHOTOGRAPHER HORROR STORY (Swipe👉🏼) This is honestly the last thing I ever thought I would be having to talk about. But after hearing @sunnnaya Be brave enough to come forward with her story, she gave me the courage to open up about my horrific situation that’s still currently going on. I wanted to bring to light what has happened to me recently to help other women avoid being filmed naked by some scumbag. William Francis known as @DroneTechFilms (now changed to @ISYLMMM906 , @TheDroneBrand , @SKYMEDIAOC) who is a Videographer & Photographer & someone who I once trusted needs to be stopped. He placed a HIDDEN CAMERA disguised as an iphone charger inside my bathroom & it filmed me nude without my knowledge. There were 271 files on the memory card in the device with myself and other naked women who did not know as well. I want to share this information to help protect other women since he continually shoots and works with high profile models and celebrities and families everyday worldwide. He’s currently practicing in OC, LA, and Miami. Please keep yourself safe when you shoot & always look out for hidden cameras. I noticed the camera because it was blinking red and iPhone Chargers DO NOT BLINK RED. Help spread awareness & #SHARE to help stop this guy! I’m filming a full video explaining the full story with all the evidence. It should be live tomorrow.Jul 23, 2019 at 11:30pm PDT
„Este ultima situaţie la care m-aş fi putut gândi că mi se poate întâmpla. Dar după ce am auzit povestea Sunnayei am vrut să fac şi eu publică această întâmplare de coşmar”, a declarat aceasta.
