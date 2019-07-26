Florin Jinga
Zoe Klopfer, 25 de ani, a spus şi a adus dovezi că fotograful William Francis a spionat-o cu ajutorul unei camere ascunse într-un încărcător de telefon. Modelul a descoperit că a găsit peste 200 de poze şi filmuleţe cu ea şi alte femei în momente inrime, relatează Daily Mail.

Tânăra, vizibil marcată, a povestit că s-a hotărât să dezvăluie incidentul, fiind inspirată de Sunnaya Nash, o altă tânără care a fost şantajată de fotograful Marcus Hyde, care a lucrat cu Kim Kardashian şi Ariana Grande, să-i trimită fotografii goală în schimbul unor şedinţe gratuite.

 

 

 

După mărturisirea şocantă a lui Zoe, alte tinere au ieşit în faţă şi au dezvăluit că au trecut prin situaţii similare.

Totodată, tânăra a distribuit un videoclip în care apare fotograful în timp ce instala camera în baia sa.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SHARING MY PHOTOGRAPHER HORROR STORY (Swipe👉🏼)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ This is honestly the last thing I ever thought I would be having to talk about. But after hearing @sunnnaya Be brave enough to come forward with her story, she gave me the courage to open up about my horrific situation that’s still currently going on. I wanted to bring to light what has happened to me recently to help other women avoid being filmed naked by some scumbag.⁣ ⁣⁣ William Francis known as @DroneTechFilms (now changed to @ISYLMMM906 , @TheDroneBrand , @SKYMEDIAOC) who is a Videographer & Photographer & someone who I once trusted needs to be stopped. He placed a HIDDEN CAMERA disguised as an iphone charger inside my bathroom & it filmed me nude without my knowledge. There were 271 files on the memory card in the device with myself and other naked women who did not know as well. I want to share this information to help protect other women since he continually shoots and works with high profile models and celebrities and families everyday worldwide. ⁣⁣He’s currently practicing in OC, LA, and Miami. ⁣⁣ Please keep yourself safe when you shoot & always look out for hidden cameras. I noticed the camera because it was blinking red and iPhone Chargers DO NOT BLINK RED. Help spread awareness & #SHARE to help stop this guy! I’m filming a full video explaining the full story with all the evidence. It should be live tomorrow.

A post shared by ZOË ✖️ KLOPFER (@zoekfit) on

Jul 23, 2019 at 11:30pm PDT

 

 

„Este ultima situaţie la care m-aş fi putut gândi că mi se poate întâmpla. Dar după ce am auzit povestea Sunnayei am vrut să fac şi eu publică această întâmplare de coşmar”, a declarat aceasta.

Foto: Captură

