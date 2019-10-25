Printre vedetele demascate se află şi Kim Kardashian şi Kylie Jenner.
În afară de comparaţiile Photoshop VS. Reality, pe pagină se promovează şi un joc în care este postat un colaj cu mai multe persoane dintre care doar una este vedetă şi celelalte sunt persoane necunoscute de public, dar care seamănă izbitor cu prima menţionată. Astfel se trage un semnal de alarmă întrucât multe tinere şi mulţi tineri vor să arată ca anumite vedete care, de fapt, la rândul lor, postează în mediul online poze editate, creând iluzia de perfecţiune, însă în realitate lucrurile nu stau deloc aşa.
Fie că e vorba de subţierea taliei, de aplicarea unui bronz artificial sau de „uniformizarea” pielii, vedetele apelează la photoshop în încercarea de a atinge un ideal de frumuseţe.
Foto: @beauty.false / Instagram
