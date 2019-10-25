Alexandra Mortu
În descrierea profilului de pe Instagram, administratorii spun încă de la început: „Vedetele arată aşa. Ştim adevărul”.

Printre vedetele demascate se află şi Kim Kardashian şi Kylie Jenner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🔺Reduced waist @kyliejenner ‘s version/Original 🤔➡️ #gigihadid #gigi #hadid #bellahadid #bella #kimkardashian #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #kendal #kim #kylie #metgala #gala #metgala2018 #zaynmalik #zayn #zayngigi #photoshop #original #fake #gucciomood

May 14, 2018 at 11:13pm PDT

În afară de comparaţiile Photoshop VS. Reality, pe pagină se promovează şi un joc în care este postat un colaj cu mai multe persoane dintre care doar una este vedetă şi celelalte sunt persoane necunoscute de public, dar care seamănă izbitor cu prima menţionată. Astfel se trage un semnal de alarmă întrucât multe tinere şi mulţi tineri vor să arată ca anumite vedete care, de fapt, la rândul lor, postează în mediul online poze editate, creând iluzia de perfecţiune, însă în realitate lucrurile nu stau deloc aşa. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Individuality... Find Kim Kardashian🔎🧐 #kimkardashian #kim #beautyfalse

Jan 18, 2019 at 9:02am PST

 

Fie că e vorba de subţierea taliei, de aplicarea unui bronz artificial sau de „uniformizarea” pielii, vedetele apelează la photoshop în încercarea de a atinge un ideal de frumuseţe. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We all have flaws☝🏼 Kim Kardashian is not exactly famous for her flaws. Instead, she’s made a career out of making every inch of her body as close to “perfect” as possible. But makeup and airbrushing aside, Kim is human. She deals with frustrating skin problems just like everyone else. Kim first opened up about her psoriasis diagnosis publicly in 2011. Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, was also diagnosed with psoriasis at age 30, so it runs in the family. Kim has been pretty open about having psoriasis and what it's like living with it, and back in 2016 she said she's not going to try to cover it anymore. "Sometimes I just feel like it's my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it?" she wondered. She added, "I'm always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I'm learning to just accept it as part of who I am." #kimkardashian #kim #kardashian #psoriasis #kkw #kkwbeauty

Mar 30, 2019 at 10:51am PDT

Foto: @beauty.false / Instagram

