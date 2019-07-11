Ana Obretin
Incendiul a izbucnit miercuri seară, la ora locală 23.29 (joi, 01.29, ora României), iar, la aproximativ 12 ore după, Consiliul local din Hertfordshire informa că flăcările nu au fost stinse în totalitate.

Platourile de filmare afectate de incendiu erau pustii şi nicio persoană nu a fost rănită.

Studiourile Leavesden, aparţinând Warner Bros., oferă tururi populare pe platourile de filmare folosite la realizarea seriei "Harry Potter", iar aceste vizite nu au fost anulate joi.

La aceleaşi studiouri au fost filmate lungmetraje precum "Cavalerul negru/ The Dark Knight" şi părţi din francizele de succes "Omul Păianjen/ Spider-Man" şi "Bourne".

