Incendiul a izbucnit miercuri seară, la ora locală 23.29 (joi, 01.29, ora României), iar, la aproximativ 12 ore după, Consiliul local din Hertfordshire informa că flăcările nu au fost stinse în totalitate.

Platourile de filmare afectate de incendiu erau pustii şi nicio persoană nu a fost rănită.

