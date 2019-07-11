Incendiul a izbucnit miercuri seară, la ora locală 23.29 (joi, 01.29, ora României), iar, la aproximativ 12 ore după, Consiliul local din Hertfordshire informa că flăcările nu au fost stinse în totalitate.
Platourile de filmare afectate de incendiu erau pustii şi nicio persoană nu a fost rănită.
Over 75 #firefighters are still tackling a huge #fire at one of the stages at #WarnerBros studios close to London. All the #HarryPotter films were produced at the film studio in #Hertfordshire. Thankfully no reports of injuries and the set was not in use at the time. pic.twitter.com/e4VBAiytQ2— GloTIME (@GloTIMETV_) July 11, 2019
Studiourile Leavesden, aparţinând Warner Bros., oferă tururi populare pe platourile de filmare folosite la realizarea seriei "Harry Potter", iar aceste vizite nu au fost anulate joi.
La aceleaşi studiouri au fost filmate lungmetraje precum "Cavalerul negru/ The Dark Knight" şi părţi din francizele de succes "Omul Păianjen/ Spider-Man" şi "Bourne".
Citește și: