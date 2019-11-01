„Instagramul este plin de tentaţii. În cele mai întunecate momente, abia aşteptam să mă culc cu necunoscuţi iar social media a făcut totul înfricoşător de uşor. Nici nu era nevoie să ies în vreun bar din oraş sau să folosesc aplicaţii de dating, pe Instagram reuşeam să găsesc în doar câteva minute un partner de sex, totul din confortul propriei case”, a povestit aceasta.
Tânăra a mărturisit că s-a culcat cu 100 - 200 de persoane şi că într-o perioadă avea chiar şi 2 - 3 parteneri noi pe săptămână.
„Prin sex îmi rezolvam problemele rapid. Mă simţeam atât de groaznic în sufletul meu şi simţeam nevoia de intimitate, conexiune şi apropiere. Aşa că mă îmbrăcam provocator, chiar dacă nu îmi plăcea să pozez aşa. În doar câteva minute primeam complimente şi mesaje obraznice de la bărbaţi pe care nu îi cunoscusem niciodată. Prin Instagram atrăgeam foarte repede atenţia. Dar a durat ani de zile să îmi dau seama cât de dăunătoare ar putea fi atenţia aceea bazată doar pe aparenţe”, explicat Laurie.
„În sufletul meu voiam de fapt o relaţie serioasă. Dar dacă un tip arăta bine mă gândeam doar cum pot să îl dezbrac mai repede. Însă nu puteam să îmi controlez dorinţa. Nu mă săturam, aşa că trebuia să mă întâlnesc cu noi bărbaţi mereu”, a continuat aceasta.
Se pare că în prezent tânăra şi-a dat seama la ce riscuri mari s-a supus întreţinând relaţii sexuale cu bărbaţi necunoscuţi, mergând la casa lor deşi nu ştia nimic despre ei şi orice s-ar fi putut întâmpla.
După ce a cerut ajutorul specialiştilor, Laurie a reuşit să fie singură timp de 6 luni iar în prezent are o relaţie serioasă cu partenerul ei.
Foto: @lauriejaderotic / Instagram
