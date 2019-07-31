Bored Panda a realizat un top al celor mai ciudate şi amuzante lucruri care au fost văzute la metrou.
1. Nu poţi intra cu câinele la metroul din New York dacă nu încape în geantă
You can’t bring your dog on the subway in New York unless it fits in a bag... from r/funny
2. Unele relaţii te pot inspira
Some relationships are inspiring - I think these two would do anything for each other. Owner is toting his pet via a customized back carrier and getting an appreciative paw hug the whole time. I have never seen so many smiles on the Uptown A Train. #petlover #pet #petowner #subway #subwaycreatures #subwaycrush #relationship #loveJul 13, 2019 at 11:18am PDT
3. Atunci când te potriveşti cu metroul
When you match the subway #camouflage from r/funny
4. Iron Man trăieşte
5. Sincronizare perfectă
Perfect timing from r/funny
6. Dacă îi ignor, poate vor pleca
If I ignore them, maybe they'll go away. from r/funny
7. Vei accepta?
8. În drum spre casă de la Oktoberfest
On the train on the way home from Oktoberfest. from r/funny
9. Doar o altă zi la metrou
Just another day on the subway from r/youseeingthisshit
10. Acest anunţ de la metroul din Londra le aminteşte oamenilor să respecte cultura britanică
This sign on the London Underground reminding people to respect the British culture from r/funny
11. Am luat metroul în Seul. M-am împiedicat când am văzut că trenul s-a transformat într-un magazin
Taking the underground subway in Seoul. I stumbled upon a train that had been converted into a grocery store... from r/pics
12. Acel moment din vară când îţi dai seama că folosirea unui tampon este necesară
13. Taţii încearcă să ţină pasul cu tehnologia
Dad’s trying to keep up with technology #subwaycreatures (@neufheures.etdemi)Apr 19, 2019 at 7:10am PDT
14. Un bărbat vinde plante la metrou. Tot continua să spună lucruri ca: „Nu vând iarbă, doar plante tropicale”
Thought of you all when I saw this guy selling plants on my subway ride home. He kept saying things like “I don’t sell weed, I just sell tropical plants”. from r/houseplants
