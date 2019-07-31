Florin Jinga
Bored Panda a realizat un top al celor mai ciudate şi amuzante lucruri care au fost văzute la metrou.

1. Nu poţi intra cu câinele la metroul din New York dacă nu încape în geantă

 

You can't bring your dog on the subway in New York unless it fits in a bag... from r/funny

 

 

2. Unele relaţii te pot inspira

 

 

 

3. Atunci când te potriveşti cu metroul

 

When you match the subway #camouflage from r/funny

 

 

4. Iron Man trăieşte

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Caption this #subwaycreatures (@ericchavez13)

A post shared by SubwayCreatures (@subwaycreatures) on

Jun 15, 2019 at 9:44am PDT

 

 

5. Sincronizare perfectă

 

Perfect timing from r/funny

 

 

6. Dacă îi ignor, poate vor pleca

 

If I ignore them, maybe they'll go away. from r/funny

 

 

7. Vei accepta?

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Would you accept? #subwaycreatures (@vibesofpaul)

A post shared by SubwayCreatures (@subwaycreatures) on

Nov 7, 2018 at 7:13am PST

 

 

8. În drum spre casă de la Oktoberfest

 

On the train on the way home from Oktoberfest. from r/funny

 

 

9. Doar o altă zi la metrou

 

Just another day on the subway from r/youseeingthisshit

 

 

10. Acest anunţ de la metroul din Londra le aminteşte oamenilor să respecte cultura britanică

 

This sign on the London Underground reminding people to respect the British culture from r/funny

 

 

11. Am luat metroul în Seul. M-am împiedicat când am văzut că trenul s-a transformat într-un magazin

 

Taking the underground subway in Seoul. I stumbled upon a train that had been converted into a grocery store... from r/pics

 

 

12. Acel moment din vară când îţi dai seama că folosirea unui tampon este necesară

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We've reached that point of summer where pad installation is necessary #subwaycreatures (@noeloquence)

A post shared by SubwayCreatures (@subwaycreatures) on

Aug 16, 2018 at 7:19am PDT

 

 

13. Taţii încearcă să ţină pasul cu tehnologia

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dad's trying to keep up with technology #subwaycreatures (@neufheures.etdemi)

A post shared by SubwayCreatures (@subwaycreatures) on

Apr 19, 2019 at 7:10am PDT

 

 

14. Un bărbat vinde plante la metrou. Tot continua să spună lucruri ca: „Nu vând iarbă, doar plante tropicale”

 

Thought of you all when I saw this guy selling plants on my subway ride home. He kept saying things like "I don't sell weed, I just sell tropical plants". from r/houseplants

 

 

 

 

 

 

