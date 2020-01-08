Sootie a suferit arsuri extrem de grave, a fost salvat de asociaţia Port Stephens Koalas, care se ocupă cu îngrijirea animalelor-victime ale incendiilor, şi apoi a fost adoptat de un cuplu, dispus să îl îngrijească în contiunuare pe Sootie.
Urechile. Labele, blana şi nasul lui Sootie au ars în incendiu în luna noiembrie.
Din nefericire, pe 8 decembrie, Sootie a pierdut lupta cu viaţa.
„Bietul nostru Sootie a fost răpus de arsuri. Micul lui trup nu a mai putu face faţă durerii. A fost un ursuleţ curajos care a încercat să supravieţuiască”, au postat pe instagram membrii Asociaţiei.
Ultimele imagini cu Sootie l-au surptins în timp c emânca frunze de eucalipt din ghiveci.
Another Sootie update as requested. First of all I would like to explain the nappy. When you have 4 badly burnt feet that are susceptible to infection the last thing you need is to be toddling around in poo and wee. So therefore the nappy keeps that away from the burnt areas. Now the mittens are brilliant, and thank you to everyone who is kindly making them and sending them to us. After you put the burn cream on the mittens go over the top and stops the medication from being rubbed off and keeps it in contact with the burnt skin so it can do it's job. Sootie came to us from Christeen and Paul McLeod from Koalas In Care at Taree wearing a nappy and when we took it off and saw everything contained, I thought BRILLIANT! Why hadn't I thought of that? So thanks Chris. Sootie seems to have overcome the issue of feeding himself with mittens on. Clever boy. 🐨 . . . . This post is under protected copyright. For commercial use please email: licensing@storyful.com 🐨 . . . . . #Koala #Koalas #KoalaRescue #KoalaConservation #Australia #PortStephens #AustralianWildlife #WildlifeRescue #WildlifeConservation #WildlifeSanctuary #SaveOurKoalas #SaveTheKoala #KoalaSanctuary #PleaseHelp #Aussie #BushFire #KoalaLove #ILoveKoalas #コアラ #オーストラリア #코알라 #考拉 #PortStephensKoalas #InstaDaily #Australiagram #Conservation #ProtectDec 2, 2019 at 3:41am PST
Citeşte şi Imagini emoţionante cu un pui de koala care îşi îmbrăţişează mama rănită, pe patul de operaţie
Citește și: