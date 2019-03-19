Maggie a fost găsită legată de o cutie şi avea foarte multe urme de împuşcături şi răni pe corp, dar, mai ales, la nivelul capului şi al ochilor.
Domnişoara Carlin, de 25 de ani, mare iubitoare de câini, a aflat de cazul căţeluşei Maggie prin intermediul fundaţiei Wild At Heart. Ea a declarat pentru Daily Mail că „O persoană din Lebanon a făcut o postare în care cerea ajutorul, iar o femeie din Londra s-a oferit.” Însă, mama domnişoarei Carlin a fost înduioşată de fotografiile văzute şi a vrut să o adopte pe Maggie imediat.
Întâlnirea dintre căţelusă şi familia care a adoptat-o a fost una foarte emoţionantă întrucât domnişoara Carlin a declarat că „Mi-au dat lacrimile când am văzut-o în aeroport.”
În prezent, Maggie este antrenată să devină câine pentru terapie.
“Today marks 6 months since I first arrived in the UK, can you believe it?! My mom and me would like to thank everyone who has been following my journey and to everyone who has had a direct impact on my rescue!”-Maggie • • • Many people were involved in Maggie’s rescue and we can’t thank them enough. I can’t imagine the pain she was in and knowing that she was found by the right people who essentially saved her life. Thank you @wild_at_heart_foundation • • • #rescuedogsarebest #rescuedoglove #dogsareawesomeee #dogsarethebest #dogsarepeopletoo #dogsarebetterthanpeople #dogsareagirlsbestfriend #dogsoflove #doggos #doggosbeingdoggos #doggostories #gooddoggo #cutedoggo #doggolove #wildatheartfoundation #cutedoggies #blinddog #disableddog #dogsofgreatbritain #specialneedsdog #specialneedsdogs #bemoremaggie #dogsofinsta #dogsofbark #dogsworld #dogsdailyMar 18, 2019 at 12:26 PDT
“Today I visited @dandylionstyle_ for a fitting, unfortunately a plunging neckline won’t work with my many nipples so Instead, will be sticking with my lemon dress. Don’t worry my stylist @igor_srzic_cartledge says lemons are in this season!” -Maggie #dresstoimpress • • • How cute are Igor and Maggie? She’s so lucky to have so many lovely friends and it’s so nice to find a dog friendly shop. What’s your favourite place to visit with your pooch? Maggie may be blind but she knows the way to every pet store and a few fabulous shops like Igor’s, heaven forbid I try and walk her past a shop she wants to go in! 😆 • • • #dandylionstyle #dogswithstyle #stylishdogs #stylishdog #happydogsofinstagram #happydoggies #happydoggie #doghappy #happydoghappylife #happydoggo #happydogday #happydoglife #happydoggy #muttpuppy #muttnation #muttsofinsta #muttsrule #muttsofig #muttsrock #ilikebigmutts #ilovemutts #rescuemuttsofinstagram #bemoremaggie #dogfashionista #fashiondog #dogfashionMar 14, 2019 at 12:17 PDT
“People say I’m lucky... they’d be right. I’m lucky to have survived my abuse. Lucky to have been noticed. Lucky to have people who believed in me every step of the way. Lucky to have a fur sister who loves me and lucky to have so many wonderful people in my life now.”-Maggie • • • Not only is Maggie a very lucky dog, but we’re even luckier to have her in our life. The joy she brings us and others is hard to describe. Unfortunately there are so many dogs still out there in situations worse than Maggie was. If you’d like to help prevent the future suffering please check out the link in my bio. @wild_at_heart_foundation are doing another spay-a-then. It is the ONLY humane way to control dog populations. One litter of un-neutered dogs can result in 67,000 dogs in just 6 years. • • • #perfectlyimperfect #rescueisbest #rescueismyfavoritebreed #rescueislove #rescueisthebestbreed #rescueismyfavouritebreed #savealifeadopt #rescueanimals #rescuepups #rescuepuppy #blinddog #blinddogsofinstagram #blinddogsrock #blinddogs #blinddogrescue #doggosbeingdoggos #happydoggo #cutedoggo #gooddoggo #doggosofinstagram #pupperdoggo #puppersofinstagram #smartypaws_ #bemoremaggie #loveisblind #wildatheartfoundationFeb 2, 2019 at 11:40 PST
“Mom, help a crazy fan has got me......!”-Maggie • We’re just kidding of course, in all honesty I think Maggie’a real thoughts would be... “Nikki, take me now while mom is distracted!”. We were so pleased to meet the lovely lady who started @wild_at_heart_foundation . She has enabled so many dogs to be saved. With the help of all who work at WAHF they are able to not only save dogs but also help reduce the 600 million stray dog population. Thanks for all you guys do. Most importantly thanks for saving my baby girl and believing she was worth a second chance! @nikkitibbleswildatheart • • • #doggolife #doggoals #dogsofinstagram #dogsoflondon #dogstagram #doglove #pupsofinsta #pupsofig #woofwoofwednesday #dogsofbark #dailybark #barkpost #dailybarker #igdogsdaily #igdogsdaily #instagramdogs #instagramdog #instadoggy #instadoglovers #wildatheartflowers #wildatheartfoundation #rescuedogsofinsta #bemoremaggie #smartypaws_ #rescues #rescuedogsrule #rufflife #lifeisruff #rescueismyfavouritebreedIan 16, 2019 at 10:53 PST
“When moms away, the hounds will play!”Maggie & Mishka • • • While I went to enjoy time with hoomans the curves have gone off to enjoy some piece and quiet away from me. Mishka is with her Uncle Joe being walked for miles just like she loves and Maggie has spent the day with her lovely Auntie and Grandma. Two very spoilt dogs! • #dailydogfeature #bestwoof10k #bestwoofs #bestwoof #smartypaws_ #bemoremishka #bemoremaggieIan 5, 2019 at 12:50 PST
sursă foto: Instagram / @maggiethewunderdog
