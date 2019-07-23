Jessica părea că îşi trăieşte visul locuind în casa Playboy şi petrecând cu Hugh Hefner, însă în spatele zâmbetelor se ascundea o adicţie cumplită - consumul de vodcă.
Efectele acestei dependeţe au fost îngrozitoare pentru frumoasa femeie întrucât mai multe organe i-au cedat, iar pielea îi arăta îngrozitor, plină de răni, chiar şi pe faţă.
Aceasta îşi aminteşte că: „M-am mutat în LA când aveam 19 ani. Eram model şi actriţă şi petreceam foarte mult timp în casa Playboy. Atunci credeam că trăiesc visul vieţii mele”.
5 YEARS TODAY! 🙌🏼 I posted this on my 2 yr but felt led to post this again with the hope that it reaches someone still suffering: - I’m posting this not to gross anybody out but to share my gratitude for where I am today compared to where I was on Jan 3rd 2014. W/ a blood staph infection, B.A.C of .503, conjunctivitis, weighed 78 lbs & every organ in my body including my heart & brain were failing. The right pic is the result of the acid from my urine eating away my skin because I had been lying in one spot for over a month. I was hemorrhaging out of every orifice because my blood was so thin from the amount of alcohol I was consuming. Only 6 months before this debacle I had a hemorrhagic stroke from falling over a railing that resulted in brain surgery. And there were never any drugs other than alcohol in my system. So when people talk about how innocuous alcohol is, I just laugh. It has taken brutal honesty, deep introspection and forgiveness of myself to build the life of recovery that I have today. I no longer want to numb or hurt myself and I may not love myself but I definitely don't hate myself anymore. If you've ever judged someone who had a substance abuse problem- just know they judged themselves even more. I have hopes that a picture like this can turn some of that judgement into compassion because it is hell on earth to be psychologically & physiologically addicted to something that you know is killing you, & even more emotionally injurious to those that love you. Whether you understand the disease of addiction or not; the reality is that it is one of the leading causes of death in this country so we need to at least try to understand it better. Those of you that knew about my gnarly spirals into the depths of insanity & somehow never stopped loving & rooting for me, YOU are my Heros. I can now pass that unconditional love & compassion onto the next suffering soul in my path. You created a ripple of kindness into the world that will be infinitely passed on. Im so grateful for God & for my friends & family who never stopped loving me. Thank you from the bottom of my❤️ Feel free to share to spread awareness about the abominable affects of alcoholism!Jan 3, 2019 at 8:56am PST
Se pare că unul dintre cele mai marcante lucruri din copilărie ei a fost atunci când a fost molestată de babysitterul ei pe vremea când avea 5 ani.„Simţeam mereu un gol. Privind în urmă, îmi dau seama că încercam în mod constant să umplu acel gol cu alcool, dragoste şi mâncare”, mărturiseşte aceasta.
Însă tânăra rareori consuma alcool în public, de cele mai multe ori alimentându-şi dependenţa în privat, pentru a scăpa de „anxietate, panică şi ruşine”.
„La vârsta de 26 de ani beam vodcă toată ziua. Când leşinam, mă trezeam panicată, tremurând violent, aşa că ţineam vodca lângă pat, într-o sticlă de apă, pentru cazul în care dormeam prea mult şi intram în sevraj. Frecvent vomitam sânge. Trăiam un iad”, îşi continuă Jessica povestirea.
Fostul modelul mărturiseşte că a trăit aşa până într-o zi când a alunecat şi s-a lovit la cap iar ulterior simţea o parte a corpului paralizată şi nu mai putea vorbi. Abia când a ajuns la spital medicii au constatat că avea o hemoragie intensă la nivelulul creierului.
Totuşi, chiar şi după această experienţă tragică, femeia a luat-o din nou pe calea alcoolului, ajungând să locuiască efectiv pe podeaua locuinţei unui prieten, nemaifiind capabilă să meargă nici măcar până la baie.
It’s this boys birthday today and here are some of the reasons why I fell head over heels in love with him: ✨ He’s an INFP with an emphasis on ‘IN’ (as in intuitive & introverted), he has an aversion to social events (unless intimate), mainstream pop music and politics. He LOVES dogs, true crime documentaries, Forensic Files, neuroscience, and eating sweets in the middle of the night. He’s skeptical of main stream media agenda and rarely trusts authority. He works tirelessly to help those suffering with addiction and goes to ANY length to get them the help they need. He never talks about himself and you’ll never find him on any social media network. His love languages are quality time, physical touch and affirmations. He is witty af and has an affinity for laughing. He is family oriented and originally from Milwaukee. His harrowing life experiences have given him profound depth of character that people are utterly drawn to, including me. He is kindhearted, open minded, humble and beyond loyal to those close to him. He is one SPECIAL human being and I just had to share him with with the world! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MATTHEW! ❤️🎉🥰😇Feb 9, 2019 at 9:31am PST
Abia în starea aceasta s-a hotărât să ceară ajutorul unui fost iubit care a venit însoţit de o ambulanţă ce a transportat-o la spital în stare critică, ulterior petrecând 16 zile la terapie intensivă.
În prezent, Jessica nu a mai consumat alcool de 5 ani şi lucrează drept antrenor de recuperare pentru persoanele dependente iar în curând va deveni mămică, relatează The Sun.
Foto: @jessicalandon12 / Instagram
Citeşte şi „Întotdeauna fac sex cu şosetele în picioare”. Explicaţia tinerei ar putea ajuta multe femei să îşi îmbunătăţească viaţa sexuală - FOTO
Citeşte şi Noroc chior. Cum a reuşit un bărbat să supravieţuiască după ce a căzut în cap de la zeci de metri - VIDEO
Citește și: