Amber Luke, în vârstă de 24 de ani, din  New South Wales, Australia, a cheltuit peste 14.000 de dolari pe tatuaje şi modificările corporale la care s-a supus, printre care şi tăierea limbii (or. split tongue).

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A lil before & after for ya’ll - the first photograph was taken in 2015 when I hardly had any tattoos... or tits lol 😂 - the second one was taken recently, 2019. 4 years of agonising pain & sending my body into shock. 4 years of pushing past waves of anxiety when getting tattooed, 4 heavy years of testing my mentality. Worth every second of it, I say. I’m so strong mentally now, because of what I’ve endured. Spending up to 8 hours a day under the needle for conventions, having syringes stab into my eyeballs 4 times per eye. Having my tongue split in half and not being able to swallow, talk or even breathe properly - it’s all been a test. & guess what? I beat that motherfucking test 👊🏻 #ambsluke #girlswithtattoos #tattooedgirls #fullbodytattoo #beforeandafter #4yearsdifference #realtalk #nopainnogain #gohardorgohome

A post shared by Blue Eyes White Dragon 🥀 (@amber__luke) on

Aug 6, 2019 at 6:58pm PDT
 

 

Aceasta are peste 200 de tatuaje, implanturi mamare, proceduri estetice la nivelul buzelor şi al obrajilor, însă, se pare că cea mai dureroasă aexperienţă a fost cea de tatuare a ochilor.

 

 

 

„Nici nu pot să descriu cum s-a simţit întreaga procedură. Singurul lucru care îmi vine în minte e că în momentul în care artistul a început să îmi injecteze cerneala în ochi s-a simţit ca şi când 10 bucăţi de sticlă mi-ar fi fost frecate de ochi. Mi-a injectat cerneala de 4 ori în fiecare cohi. a fost o experienţă foarte brutală. Din păcate, artistul a pătruns prea adânc”, a povestit Amber despre experienţa dureroasă.

 

 

 

Aceasta a menţionat faptul că dacă procedura ar fi fost efectuată corect nu ar fi existat riscul să orbească, relatează Mirror.

Tânăra, care se identifică drept „Blue Eyed White Dragon” (n. r. Dragonul Alb cu Ochi Albaştri), vrea să îşi acopere tot corpul de tatuaje.

 

Foto: @amber__luke / Instagram

