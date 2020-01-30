”Fetele mele şi cu mine vrem să mulţumim milioanelor de oameni care şi-au arătat sprijinul şi dragostea în aceste momente de coşmar. Vă mulţumim pentru toate rugăciunile. Avem nevoie de ele. Suntem complet devastaţi de moartea soţului meu, Kobe – un tată minunat pentru fiicele noastre, şi de a frumoasei mele, Gianna – o fiică minunată şi o soră incredibilă pentru Natalia, Bianka şi Capri. De asemenea, suntem îndurerate pentru familiile ce şi-au pierdut, duminică, persoane apropiate. Nu există suficiente cuvinte pentru a descrie durerea noastră acum. Mă consolez cu gândul că atât Kobe, cât şi Gigi, ştiau că sunt foarte iubiţi. Am fost binecuvântaţi că i-am avut în vieţile noastre. Mi-aş dori să fie aici cu noi pentru totdeauna. Ei au fost binecuvântările noastre frumoase ce ne-au fost luate mult prea devreme. Nu ştiu ce ne rezervă viaţa după ziua de azi şi este imposibil să îmi imaginez viaţa fără ei. Ne trezim în fiecare zi şi încercăm să mergem mai departe pentru că Gigi şi Kobe ne luminează calea. Iubirea noastră pentru ei nu are margini. Îmi doresc să îi îmbrăţişez, să îi sărut şi să îi binecuvântez, să îi avem cu noi aici mereu. Vă mulţumim pentru că ne-aţi împărtăşit bucuria, durerea şi sprijinul vostru. Vă rugăm să ne acordaţi respectul şi intimitatea de care avem nevoie pentru a trece prin această nouă realitate. Vă mulţumesc pentru că vă rugaţi pentru noi şi pentru că îl iubiţi pe Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri şi pe mine”, a scris Vanessa Bryant, pe pagina sa personală de Instagram.
Fostul baschetbalist se afla la bordul elicopterului său privat alături de fiica sa de 13 ani, Gianna Maria, dar şi de alte şapte persoane. Toţi cei din aeronavă au decedat, după ce elicopterul s-a prăbuşit şi a luat foc în oraşul Calabasas din California, duminică, 26 ianuarie.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️Jan 29, 2020 at 4:59pm PST
Citește și: