„Ai făcut un meci incredibil, a fost foarte, foarte impresionant. Felicitări”, i-a transmis Kate Middleton Simonei Halep, care a făcut o plecăciune în faţa ducesei.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex attended the #Wimbledon 🎾 Ladies’ Singles Final today. Well done to Serena Williams and Simona Halep on a fantastic match, and congratulations Simona on your first Wimbledon title! Ahead of the match, The Duchess of Cambridge met junior players Kamilla Bartone, Oksana Selekhmeteva, Polina Kudermetova, and Giulia Morlet at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. 📷PA #WimbledonFinal #Wimbledon2019

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Jul 13, 2019 at 8:19am PDT

 

 

Simona Halep (7 WTA) a învins-o, sâmbătă, pe Serena Williams (10 WTA), scor 6-2, 6-2 şi a câştigat turneul de Mare Şlem de la Wimbledon, acesta fiind cel de-al doilea turneu de Mare Şlem câştigat de sportiva din România.

Finala feminină a durat doar 55 de minute.

Simona Halep este prima sportivă din România care câştigă turneul de mare prestigiu de la Wimbledon.

 

 

 

